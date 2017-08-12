Need a cool down? Check out this scene from Switzerland

VALAIS, Switzerland (WFLA/NBC) – If you’re missing winter, you can take a trip to Furka Pass in the Swiss Alps.

It’s almost 8,000 feet above sea level and Friday it was covered in snow.

The site may be unusual for tourists in the area, but snow is actually common in that region of Switzerland.

The area was used for exteriors for the James Bond film “Goldfinger.”

