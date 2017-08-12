Need a cool down? Check out this scene from Switzerland

VALAIS, Switzerland (WFLA/NBC) – If you’re missing winter, you can take a trip to Furka Pass in the Swiss Alps.
It’s almost 8,000 feet above sea level and Friday it was covered in snow.
The site may be unusual for tourists in the area, but snow is actually common in that region of Switzerland.
The area was used for exteriors for the James Bond film “Goldfinger.”
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Cops: DUI suspect tried to hide evidence in underwear after fiery crash that killed child, 2 adults
- Up to 160 Applebee’s, IHOP restaurants to close
- Fake Polk Co. sheriff’s letter to employer riddled with bad grammar, misspellings
- Largo family questions safety of treasure hunt, seeks answers
- Restaurant Ratings Most Violations: July 31 to August 5
- 5-year-old St. Pete boy critical after being abused for months, police say
when news happens
instantly available to you with the WFLA News App.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.