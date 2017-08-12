Headlines: Triple fatal crash suspect in court; Verizon outage in Tampa Bay; Rubber ducks race down river

TODAY’S WEATHER
We’ll see above average temperatures today with rain chances up to 40 percent. See your full forecast here
TODAY’S HEADLINES
- Woman accused of starting fatal chain reaction crash on Selmon Expressway held on no bond
- Verizon addresses ‘service interruption’ in Tampa Bay area communities
- Deputies search for missing Seffner woman who suffers from Alzheimer’s
- Thousands of rubber ducks race down Hillsborough River
- Accused double homicide suspect reached out to friend after Longboat Key killings
- $393M Mega Millions winning ticket sold in Chicago suburb
DON’T MISS IT