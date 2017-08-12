Deputies search for missing Seffner woman who suffers from Alzheimer’s

SEFFNER, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman who went missing from her home in Seffner on Friday.

Deputies say 80-year-old Carol Nigro suffers from Alzheimer’s and has been listed as missing three times before. She was located in Brooksville on those occasions.

Nigro’s son last saw her at her home on Chastain Road in Seffner around 6 a.m. Friday. When he came home from work around 6:30 p.m., she was missing.

Nigro’s blue 2008 Chevy Malibu with Florida tag K004AQ was also missing.

Anyone with information about where Nigro is should call the sheriff’s office at 247-8200.

