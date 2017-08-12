Child who died in daycare van honored in rally

‘ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH)—Dozens of people rallied in Orlando Saturday morning, on behalf of the toddler who died Monday when he was accidentally left in a daycare van.

Some of the approximately 40 people who marched and chanted carried signs that read, “Justice 4 Myles”, and “Check 4 Myles”. They walked about a mile, from Lake Mann Drive to the Little Miracles day care on Plymouth Avenue, where Myles Hill was found dead in the scorching hot daycare van Monday night.

Before the march, they gathered in a large circle, hands locked together in solidarity, and joined in an extended prayer for people affected by this tragedy and similar ones.

The marchers’ chant: “Check for Myles” — urged all caretakers to check their vehicles, so that no more children lose their lives like he did.

Justin Felton, a pastor who helped lead the event, said “we need to make sure that legislation is doing what it should be doing and making sure we put proper watchdogs on every nursery, every daycare.”

As the crowd marched, participants chanted in unison, “Myles is going to be remembered.”

Myles’ family took part in the march, but did not wish to talk to the media. Their attorney Jarian Lyons spoke on their behalf. He said, “the family is saddened and deeply grief stricken by the tragedy that has taken place.” He added, “…but we are confident that justice will be served, and we will allow all the agencies that are performing their investigations to run their course and the family at a time where it’s more appropriate will be making statements.”

Thursday afternoon, Orlando Police arrested Deborah Denise St. Charles, the driver of the daycare van who forgot and left Myles in the van. She remains in jail, with bond set at $30,000, and is charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child.

The Florida Department of Children and Families ordered the temporary closure of both locations the of place that was caring for Myles, Little Miracles Daycare.

