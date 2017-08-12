Bucs waive kicker Aguayo following preseason opener

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have waived kicker Roberto Aguayo.

The team announced the move on Saturday afternoon, less than 24 hours after losing their preseason opener to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Aguayo made a 20-yard field goal for the Bucs in the game, but missed a 47-yard attempt and an extra point.

The former Florida State kicker was the Bucs’ third pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.

During his rookie season, Aguayo made 22 of 31 field goal attempts and 32 of 34 extra point attempts.

