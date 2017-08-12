$393M Mega Millions winning ticket sold in Chicago suburb

By Published:

PALOS HEIGHTS, Ill. (AP) – The Illinois Lottery says a suburban Chicago barbecue restaurant sold the winning ticket for a $393 million Mega Millions lottery jackpot

The Illinois Lottery said Saturday that someone bought the ticket at Nick’s Barbecue in Palos Heights.

The $393 million jackpot from Friday’s drawing is the largest in Illinois history. It’s fifth largest in Mega Millions history. The estimated cash value is $256 million plus a $500,000 selling bonus for the retailer.

Lottery officials are urging the winner to “immediately sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place” until the winner takes it to one of the state’s five prize centers. Winners have one year from the date of the drawing to claim their winnings.

The jackpot started April 28 and rolled over 30 times.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s