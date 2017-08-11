Uber passenger fights for life after getting punched by driver in St. Pete

By Published: Updated:
AP Photo

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) An Uber passenger is fighting for his life after getting punched by his driver Thursday night.

St. Petersburg police said that driver Kavir O’Farril Diaz, 38, picked up Terry Lynn Kimball, 56, and the pair got into an argument over the route he was taking.

Investigators said Diaz pulled over to the Quick Pick Foods store on 58th Street North at 7:30 p.m. and they got into a physical fight. The driver punched Kimball, and he did not regain consciousness, police said.

Kimball is hospitalized with serious brain trauma. His injuries are considered life-threatening.

Investigators are speaking with witnesses and Diaz is cooperating.  He has not been charged at this time. The investigation continues.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s