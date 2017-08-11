Uber passenger fights for life after getting punched by driver in St. Pete

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) An Uber passenger is fighting for his life after getting punched by his driver Thursday night.

St. Petersburg police said that driver Kavir O’Farril Diaz, 38, picked up Terry Lynn Kimball, 56, and the pair got into an argument over the route he was taking.

Investigators said Diaz pulled over to the Quick Pick Foods store on 58th Street North at 7:30 p.m. and they got into a physical fight. The driver punched Kimball, and he did not regain consciousness, police said.

Kimball is hospitalized with serious brain trauma. His injuries are considered life-threatening.

Investigators are speaking with witnesses and Diaz is cooperating. He has not been charged at this time. The investigation continues.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES