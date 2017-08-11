The Winner of “World of Dance”

Professionally known as Les Twins, identical twin brothers Laurent and Larry Nicolas Bourgeois (born December 6, 1988) are French dancers, choreographers, and models. Often referred to by their respective nicknames, “Lil Beast” and “Ca Blaze”, they are recognized internationally for their talents in new style hip-hop dancing.[1]

Born and raised in Sarcelles, France, the self-taught dance duo became the darlings of the French audience in 2008 as finalists on the popular television show Incroyable Talent.[2] They quickly rose to prominence in the United States after a video of their performance on the San Diego leg of the 2010 World of Dance tour went viral on YouTube, with over 37 million views as of July 05, 2017.[3] In 2011, they won the hip-hop new style division of the prestigious international street dance competition Juste Debout. In 2017 they won the American reality competition series World of Dance (TV series), executive produced by Jennifer Lopez.[4] The series featured solo acts and larger groups, competing for a grand prize of US $1 million.[5]

