Still no sidewalks on dangerous road in Pinellas County after a year

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa Bay area mother reached out to 8 On Your Side again, after Pinellas County public works officials told News Channel 8 in 2016 that sidewalks would be built on Haines Bayshore Road and completed by summer 2017.

Parent Anna Constantine said nothing has been done to the road and students will be in class at Clearwater Central Catholic High School on Monday.

The road is about one mile long. There is a sidewalk in front of the school.

Constantine said the road is dangerous for students and residents trying to walk and ride their bikes along the street, beyond the school.

“Last year, I felt like ‘oh my goodness, be quiet, a concerned parent, we’ve got this covered.’ Drove down the road this year, almost a year later, nothing is in the works. Nothing is torn up. I don’t see any action,” said Constantine.

News Channel 8 spoke to Pinellas County Public Works manager Gregory Cutrone last September.

Cutrone said the county would build sidewalks in the summer of 2017. He added that studies were being done on the road to look at connectivity, pedestrian safety and drainage permits.

He asked parents to be patient.

On Friday, county officials said there was a meeting with parents in May and that the project had been delayed.

