Rumors of property sale swirling around Oldsmar Flea Market

OLDSMAR, Fla. (WFLA) – The Oldsmar Flea Market is a mecca of merchandise from socks, to do-it-yourself pest control, to exotic plants. You name it, you’ll likely find it in one of the more than 1,200 booths.

It’s also a commercial property that keeps going on and off the market. With a potential sale possible, many local merchants would be out of business.

Rick Fazzio considers the Oldsmar Flea Market the perfect place to sell his plants.

“I mean, the reason we have our business here is because 10,000 people walk through the gates every day,” he said. But, like other vendors, he’s hearing rumors that the market itself is on the market.

“Oh, it’d be horrible. I mean, we’d have to figure out something. We do plant business for all 50 states, so it’d be a real shock for us,” Fazzio said of the rumor of the sale.

Fazzio also knows closing the market’s longstanding concessions could hurt the local community suggesting, “We’d definitely feel it. This is a staple for Oldsmar. I mean, this is what put Oldsmar on the map!”

Oldsmar’s mayor, Doug Bevis, is a flea market fan. He said if the market were to one day change hands, there are several options for re-development.

“Some mixed use office, retail, residential, shops and things like that would be a great use for that. But, in the end of the day, it depends on what the buyer decides to do with it,” Mayor Bevis suggested.

He also reminds us that the commercial site is just down the street from the 120 acres on a possible list of potential, new stadium sites.

“As of our meeting in January with the Rays executives, it was still a contender. They wouldn’t have wasted our time and we wouldn’t have wasted their time,” said Mayor Bevis.

Until a real estate deal on the 20 acres is signed, sealed and delivered, Fazzio hopes this long standing tradition along Tampa Road continues, because a lot of people would miss it.

“This has been a staple for people here for 40 years,” he said.

The last time News Channel 8 found the Oldsmar Flea Market property on the market, the listing price was $12 million. According to the Pinellas County Property Appraiser’s website, the 20 acres is currently owned by Richard Ferkich, Inc. of Oldsmar.

