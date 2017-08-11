Restaurant Ratings Most Violations: July 31 to August 5

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — State inspectors temporarily closed six Tampa Bay eateries from July 31 to August 5, 2017. We’ve listed the restaurants that were closed below, along with details about what inspectors say they found.

Dunkin Donuts at 9991 Bay Pines Blvd. in St Petersburg

July 31, 2017: Restaurant was temporarily closed with 10 violations

A gallon of milk was stored on the floor in walk in cooler.

Coffee filters were stored unprotected from contamination at the front counter and in the back storage area.

The floor area behind the front counter was covered with standing water. The water appears to be from leaking from a pipe under the counter.

Gaskets on the walk in cooler were soiled with a slimy mold-like build-up.

Approximately 75 flying insects were found in the donut area. The insects were landing on the donuts.

A Stop Sale was issued on the donuts due to the food not being in a wholesome, sound condition.

July 31, 2017: Restaurant reopened with 1 violation

Panda Buffet & Grill at 37915 Eiland Blvd. in Zephyrhills

July 31, 2017: Restaurant was temporarily closed with 7 violations

A watermelon was stored on the floor of the walk in cooler.

The floor was soiled with an accumulation of debris in the kitchen and the server station.

The walk in cooler floor was soiled.

Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found: approximately 15-20 under the food preparation table during preparation, live roaches scattered upon observation, and 2 roaches under dish machine.

An accumulation of debris was found in the interior of the ice machine.

August 1, 2017: Restaurant reopened with no violations

Taco Bus at 1001 E. Hillsborough Ave. in Tampa

July 31, 2017: Restaurant was temporarily closed with 21 violations

Dead roaches were found on the premises: 1 roach was found in a non-working reach in cooler.

Dead rodents were present on the premises: 2 dead rodents were found on a sticky trap next to the walk in cooler.

Insect control device was installed over the food preparation area.

Ripped and worn tin foil was used as a food-contact shelf cover.

Raw chicken was stored over ready-to-eat beef in the walk-in cooler.

Rodent activity was present as evidenced by rodent droppings found: 2 semi soft droppings were under the shelving near the walk in cooler, approximately 30 plus droppings were present and untestable at the AC unit and approximately 10 semi soft droppings were present under the dry storage racks in the back storage area.

A rodent burrow or rodent nesting materials were present on the premises. Pink insulation was removed and nestled next to the reach in freezer and behind the walk in cooler.

There were no paper towels or mechanical hand drying device provided at the hand wash sink.

There was no soap provided at the hand wash sink.

August 1/2017: Restaurant reopened with 3 violations

East Bay Country Club Restaurant at 702 Country Club Dr. in Largo

August 1, 2017: Restaurant was temporarily closed with 28 violations

Roach activity was present as evidenced by live roaches found: live roaches were found in the storage area near walk in cooler.

Roach excrement and droppings were present: roach droppings were found near the back door in the ice machine storage room near the walk in cooler.

Rodent activity was present as evidenced by rodent droppings found: 2 soft rodent droppings and 17 hard dry droppings were found in the bar area of the banquet room, 4 soft droppings and 11 hard dry droppings were found in the banquet kitchen in the dish pit under the dish washer, 13 hard dry droppings were found in the hand sink in the banquet kitchen, 25 hard dry rodent droppings were found under the convection oven in the banquet kitchen, 4 droppings were found under the prep table in the banquet kitchen, 1 soft dropping, 6 hard droppings were found in the ice machine storage area, 6 soft droppings were found in the hard dry storage area on the shelves near the straw dispensers, by the single service bowls and too numerous to count dry rodent droppings were found on floor and on shelves in the hard dry storage area, 1 hard dry dropping was found in the women’s restroom, and 3 hard dry rodent droppings were found near a hole in the small dining room.

Rodent rub marks present along the walls: rodent rub marks were near a hole in the wall in the ice machine storage are near the walk in cooler, rub marks were found near the window into the storage room of the ice machine storage area and rub marks were found on the shelves in the dry storage room.

An accumulation of black/green mold-like substance was found in the interior of the ice machine.

Dead roaches were found on the premises: 2 in the bar area of the banquet hall, 1 in the drain of the hand sink in banquet kitchen and 3 dead roaches were found in the walk in cooler.

An objectionable odor was present in the establishment. It was coming from the banquet kitchen and the back storage area near the walk in cooler.

Water from the hand sink in bar kitchen was running on to the floor.

August 2, 2017: Restaurant reopened with 3 violations

Restaurant One at 2632 Bayshore Blvd. in Dunedin

August 2, 2017: Restaurant was temporarily closed with 9 violations

Oil Soy sauce in a plastic bucket was stored on the floor in the walk in cooler.

Dead roaches were found on the premises.

Roach activity was present as evidenced by live roaches found.

The reach-in cooler shelves were soiled with food debris.

Ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous food prepared on site and held more than 24 hours was not properly date marked. This included: egg rolls in the walk in freezer were not date marked.

August 3, 2017: Restaurant reopened with 1 violation

Outback Steakhouse at 4905 Commercial Way in Spring Hill

August 4, 2017: Restaurant was temporarily closed with 10 violations

Dead roaches were found on the premises. 1 on the hand wash sink on the prep line and 2 under the prep table on cook line.

The floor drain covers were heavily soiled throughout the kitchen.

The wall behind the hand sink was soiled with an accumulation of grease, food debris and dust.

Water was leaking from a hose spigot by the dish machine.

Roach activity was present as evidenced by live roaches found: 6 under the flat top, 5 on top of the wheel under the flat top, one under the dish machine drain shelf and one in the storage room.

August 4, 2017: Restaurant reopened with 3 violations

The following Tampa Bay restaurants received the most violations during inspections conducted from July 31, to August 5, 2017.

The potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. This included: shredded mozzarella 64°F, cooked beef 59°F, sauce 58°F, ricotta 56°F, cooked sausage 51°F, lasagna 47°F, pasta 47°F and cut lettuce 64°F.

The floor was soiled with an accumulation of debris.

Soil residue was found in food storage containers.

Roach activity was present as evidenced by live roaches found, all were in the kitchen: 4 under the prep table, 10 in a hole in the wall on right side of the reach in cooler, 1 under the oven and 1 on the left side of the freezer.

The potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. This included: shredded mozzarella 46°F, raw chicken 45°F, raw beef 45°F and sour cream 50°F.

The floor area under the prep sink was covered with standing water.

The cutting board has deep cut marks and is no longer cleanable.

A case of chicken was stored on the floor in the prep area.

Ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous food was prepared on site and held more than 24 hours without it being properly date marked.

An accumulation of black/green mold-like substance was found in the interior of the ice machine.

The potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. This included: cut greens 50°F, cut tomato 50°F, cheese 48°F and sausage 54°F.

Raw eggs were stored over ready to eat unwashed produce.

An employee used the bathroom and then engaged in food preparation, handling clean equipment, utensils and touching unwrapped single-service items without washing their hands upon returning to the employee area.

There was a heavy accumulation of grease on the frying pans.

Dead roaches were found on the premises. 1 was found on the window sill of the dining room and numerous others were in the dry storage area.

The vegetable chopper was soiled with old food debris.

Raw shell eggs were stored over made on site ready to eat foods.

Cooked potentially hazardous food was not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within 6 hours. This includes: pork cooked 44°F and pot pie mix 48°F, a stop sale was issued.

The wall in various areas throughout kitchen was soiled with accumulated grease, food debris, and dust.

The potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. This included: tofu 64°F and tempura batter made with egg 70°F.

Cooked poultry did not reach a minimum internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit for 15 seconds.

The potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. This included: cut lettuce 56°F, whipping cream 50°F and pork 51°F.

An accumulation of black/green mold-like substance was found around the soda dispensing nozzles.

Ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous food was prepared on site and held more than 24 hours without being properly date marked. This included melon chicken salad.