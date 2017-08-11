Perseid Meteor shower will light up weekend sky

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Perseid Meteor shower will peak this weekend as the Earth passes through the debris tail of Comet Swift-Tuttle.

The meteors will peak at 1 p.m. on Saturday, so the best viewing will be early Saturday morning and Saturday night into Sunday morning.

This meteor show gets its name because it appears to be coming out of the constellation Perseus.

The light of the moon is expected to wash out some of the more faint meteors, but in good viewing conditions, away from city light, you may see 40-50 meteors per hour.

This is not as active as 2016, but viewing still should be decent, especially in rural areas.

We will have a few remaining clouds, but enough clear patches for meteor gazing in the early morning hours.

Check your full forecast here to see optimum viewing times.

