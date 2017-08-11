Officer: ‘Tell my family I love them’ after shooting caught on glasses camera

ESTILL, S.C. (WFLA) — Dramatic video captures the moment a South Carolina police officer was shot multiple times on New Year’s Day in 2016.

According to NBC News, the encounter was taped on a camera in the officer’s glasses that he bought on Amazon and was released Thursday, the same day the suspect was sentenced to prison.

The video shows Estill Police officer Quincy Smith ordering Malcolm Antwan Orr to stop walking away.

Smith then threatened to use his stun gun on Orr if he did not comply with his order to stop.

That’s when Orr pulled a gun from his pocket and opened fire hitting officer Smith multiple times.

On the video, you hear the officer send a personal message to his family.

Smith: Dispatch, please tell my family I love them.

Bystander: My name is J Tompkins

Dispatch: Echo, dispatch

Smith: Quincy Smith Sr. (inaudible) please sir

Bystander: How do I do it? I don’t know. Where are you shot at? Oh, my God.

Smith: I’ve been shot in the chest?

Bystander: Just your neck man. There is not a lot of blood.

Smith: Yes sir.

Bystander: Okay so I think you might be ok. Stay with me. Stay with me man.

Officer Smith has since recovered from his injuries.

On Wednesday, Orr was convicted of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and was sentenced to 35 years in prison.

