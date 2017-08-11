Man arrested after dancing on Britney Spears concert stage

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police say the man who jumped onto the stage at a Britney Spears concert will face a trespassing charge.
The man was identified as 37-year-old Jesse Webb.
Police say security had asked him to leave the Wednesday night concert before he jumped onto the stage and started dancing.
He was arrested and taken to the Clark County jail.
Emanuel Rotari was at the show and said Spears was escorted backstage after the man appeared.
A video taken from the scene shows fans booing as several men restrained the trespasser on stage.
