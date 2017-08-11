Let’s Try It: Gayle Guyardo and Leigh Spann relax in sensory deprivation tanks

(WFLA) —It’s like being back in the womb. No light. No sound. No feeling.

“You’re definitely going to have zero gravity in there, so you aren’t being pulled by anything. Your muscles are not being used, no posture muscles,” said Memi Rodriguez at Sacred Floats and Gems in Seminole Heights.

Sacred Floats and Gems was the first to offer floatation therapy in the Tampa Bay area in 2014. Since then, more facilities are popping up across the Bay.

“I think a lot more people are starting to catch on,” said Rodriguez.

The floatation tanks are filled with 150 gallons of water and 1000 pounds of Epson salt. That extremely salty solution allows a person to easily float and experience a feeling of zero gravity. The water is set at 93 degrees, which is close to the temperature of your skin.

Floatation therapy allows people to remove stimuli and spend time with their thoughts.

“You have anywhere from creativity block, so if you need some sort of stimulation in creativity, this will help a lot,” explained Rodriguez.

Other people claim that it provides some physical improvements for muscle pain, migraine headaches, fatigue and chronic pain. Additionally, one hour of floating is said to be equal to 4 hours of sleep.

“Step in; sit down; close the door behind you,” said Rodriguez. “You’re just going to lay in there. We encourage you to play around with how your body is positioned in there, so you feel very comfy and snuggly and cozy, and when you feel comfortable, your mind can just let go,” Rodriguez continued.

