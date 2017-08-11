Freebie Friday: Pokémon, pet food and bowling!

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We’ve got the Friday feels and everyone deserves some freebie Friday deals today.
Here are a few ways to stretch your dollar this week.
Grab the kids and play some Pokémon. There’s a Pokémon trade event on Saturday from 1-3 p.m. at participating stores, including Toys R Us. Click here for more details.
You’re in luck to hit a strike this weekend because Saturday is National Bowling Day. If you download bowlmojies to your smartphone you can get a free game at participating AMF locations.
Your fur babies will love you this weekend, and so will your wallet, if you get them a free bag of dog or cat food at PetSmart using a coupon you can get here.
If you don’t have the JC Penney app, you should download it now for a $10 reward you can put toward back to school shopping or a treat for yourself!
