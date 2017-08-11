Florida missing child alert canceled for 11-year-old Sanford boy

SANFORD, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida Missing Child Alert has been canceled for an 11-year-old boy Friday evening.
Michael Smiley has been located.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Cops: DUI suspect tried to hide evidence in underwear after fiery crash that killed child, 2 adults
- Up to 160 Applebee’s, IHOP restaurants to close
- Fake Polk Co. sheriff’s letter to employer riddled with bad grammar, misspellings
- Largo family questions safety of treasure hunt, seeks answers
- Restaurant Ratings Most Violations: July 31 to August 5
- 5-year-old St. Pete boy critical after being abused for months, police say
Be the first to know
when news happens
when news happens
The full power of WFLA.com on your computer is
instantly available to you with the WFLA News App.
instantly available to you with the WFLA News App.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.