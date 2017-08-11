Carrasco takes no-hit try into 7th, Indians beat Rays 5-0

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – Carlos Carrasco took another no-hit try into the late innings at Tropicana Field, losing his bid on a two-out single in the seventh by Logan Morrison but leading the Cleveland Indians over the Tampa Bay Rays 5-0 Friday night.
In July 2015, Carrasco came within one strike of a no-hitter at Tampa Bay before Joey Butler lined a two-out single in the ninth over leaping second baseman Jason Kipnis.
This time, Carrasco was totally in charge until Morrison’s clean single to right field.
No Cleveland pitcher has thrown a no-hitter since Len Barker tossed a perfect game in 1981. Carrasco came close in September 2015, too, holding Kansas City hitless for 6 1/3 innings.
Carrasco (11-5) won for the first time in six starts since the All-Star break. He gave up two hits, struck out 10 and walked two in eight innings.
Edwin Encarnacion hit his 23rd home run, connecting off Jake Faria (5-3).
