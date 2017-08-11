Bengals score again, Bucs trailing 20-12 at end of 3rd

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers opened the preseason against the Cincinnati Bengals on Friday.
“We’ve been backed up a couple times tonight and got it out of trouble. It was a good start,” head coach Dirk Koetter said of the first half of the game. “One of our things is we have to finish for touchdowns. It wasn’t perfect, but it’s better than a kick in the butt.”
Gerald McCoy also commented on getting the first chance to play against another team this season.
“It felt good. Preseason game number one, at this point in my career, is just kind of knocking the rust off, getting used to another snap count, really just hitting somebody else,” he said.
___________
The Bengals score another and the Bucs trail 20-12 at the very end of the third quarter with 44 seconds left.
___________
KICK IS GOOD. The Buccaneers battle back against the Bengals with a field goal. The Bucs now trail 13-12.
___________
The Bengals slipped past the Bucs’ defense and scored a touchdown with 10:55 left in the third quarter. The field goal is good. The Bengals sneak past the Buccaneers and lead 13-9.
___________
The Buccaneers kick off to start the second half of the game in Ohio.
___________
The Buccaneers lead the Bengals 9-6 at halftime.
___________
With 1:04 left in the half, the Bengals score a field goal. Buccaneers lead 9-6.
___________
With just three minutes left in the second quarter, Bucs scored their first touchdown of preseason. Buccaneers up 9-3.
___________
Quarterback Jameis Winston started off the game for the Bucs.
