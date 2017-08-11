Buccaneers open preseason against Bengals live on News Channel 8

By Published:

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will open the preseason against the Cincinnati Bengals live on News Channel 8 beginning with pregame at 7 p.m. Friday.

News Channel 8 Sports anchor Dan Lucas is reporting live from Paul Brown Stadium with Annie Sabo back home in Tampa.

Almost 90 players will be trying to get into the game, but we won’t be seeing much of the “big names.”

Expect to only see the likes of Jameis Winston and DeSean Jackson maybe for a quarter, because Friday night is ALL about the young guys looking to make an impact before the Buccaneers open the regular season against the Dolphins on September 10.

Dan and Annie will be live beginning at 7 p.m. for pregame.  Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. and stick around on News Channel 8 for Bucs Bonus right after the game with reaction from the team.

Keep it locked on your official Bucs station, News Channel 8, all night for great coverage.

