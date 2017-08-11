Bond set for day care worker charged in death of toddler

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) — The day care worker arrested in the death of a 3-year-old boy left inside of a van all day made her first appearance in court on Friday.

Deborah St. Charles broke into sobs Friday as she stood before a judge inside the Orange County Jail for her first appearance in the death of 3-year-old Myles Hill.

St. Charles is charged with aggravated manslaughter, accused of leaving Myles behind Monday in a van outside Little Miracles Academy in Orlando.

St. Charles’ attorney argued Friday against the allegation that her negligence was criminal and called for bond to be reduced. The state disagreed and bond was set at $30,000.

St. Charles was also ordered not to work in a childcare facility and not have unsupervised care of children.

The public defender told the judge St. Charles can’t afford a bond of $30,000.

