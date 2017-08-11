Bond set for day care worker charged in death of toddler

WESH Published:
Deborah St. Charles

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) — The day care worker arrested in the death of a 3-year-old boy left inside of a van all day made her first appearance in court on Friday.

Deborah St. Charles broke into sobs Friday as she stood before a judge inside the Orange County Jail for her first appearance in the death of 3-year-old Myles Hill.

St. Charles is charged with aggravated manslaughter, accused of leaving Myles behind Monday in a van outside Little Miracles Academy in Orlando.

St. Charles’ attorney argued Friday against the allegation that her negligence was criminal and called for bond to be reduced. The state disagreed and bond was set at $30,000.

St. Charles was also ordered not to work in a childcare facility and not have unsupervised care of children.

The public defender told the judge St. Charles can’t afford a bond of $30,000.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s