Better Call Behnken: Wedding caterer ruins St. Petersburg couple’s reception

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A St. Petersburg couple says their wedding caterer ruined their reception.

Wanda Myles blames A Taste of Reality Catering Affairs, based in Largo.

She said Chef Kenny Mincey, the owner, showed up at the reception, put up balloons and set out empty food trays.

She said he promised to return with food, but didn’t show up until midnight, after the reception was over.

“We’re supposed to be celebrating, rejoicing, and we couldn’t even focus on us and enjoy the moment,” Myles said. “That was taken away from us.”

Receipts say Myles paid more than $1,000 for the food.

There were text messages from Chef Mincey, asking for patience, talking about traffic problems. Myles says when Chef Mincey came back, he said he had some trays of food, but by then most guests were already gone. They left early to eat at nearby restaurants.

Myles and her husband ate their wedding cake.

“I don’t know how he looks at himself in the mirror in the morning and [goes] about his day, knowing he hurt people, intentionally hurt people, when he didn’t have to,” Myles said.

Mincey did not return calls or an email from 8 On Your Side.

Myles filed a police report with St. Petersburg police and this incident is under investigation.

A police spokeswoman said a business needs a license in order to serve food or beverages. There is no state or city license for Mincey or his company, and investigators are working to determine whether he was working under someone else’s license. His company, however, lists only him as a manager in state records.

