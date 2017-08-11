Armed, masked man accused of robbing 2 businesses in 45 minutes

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – Manatee County deputies want help finding this masked robber.

He is accused of robbing two Bradenton businesses Friday morning; Circle K on 53rd Avenue East and Burger King on Cortez Road West.

Investigators said he was armed when he enter the Circle K at about 5:30 a.m. and took items from the store.

About 45 minutes later, deputies believe the same man robbed the Burger King and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

There were no injuries in either robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.

