Amber Alert issued for 4-year-old Florida boy

JUPITER, Fla. (WFLA) – An Amber Alert has been issued for a 4-year-old Jupiter boy.

Dominic Caprio was last seen at a residence in the 100th block of Regions Way in Jupiter. Police say his mother returned home Thursday afternoon and Dominic and his nanny were gone. The nanny, Blanca Castro, was later arrested on a kidnapping charge.

Police believe there’s a chance Dominic may be in the company of Elizabeth and Luis Caprio. Their exact relationship to the boy is unknown. The Caprios may be traveling in a 2013 blue BMW 740i with the Florida tag CBD-B47.

Dominic is described as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 3′ tall and weighs approximately 44 pounds. Elizabeth Caprio is a 60-year-old white female with blonde hair and brown eyes. She is 5’5″ tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds, and Luis is a 64-year-old white male who is 6′ tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the child’s whereabouts is asked to call the Jupiter Police Department at 561-799-4447 or 911.

