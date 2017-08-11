A+ Back to School Must Haves

Fall is upon us, which means it’s almost time to head back to school. But don’t let this crazy shopping time stress you out. From timesaving apps to the best redecorating tools, Michelle Phillips is here to share her top back-to-school shopping tips guaranteed to make this year’s transition from summer to fall our best yet.

  • Wildkin Twizzler Lunch Box from eBags and Everest Stylish Laptop Backpack from eBags (prices varies) http://www.shoprunner.com

 

  • BIC Gel-ocity Quick Dry Pen and Velocity Pencil ($6.29-$6.99)  www.shopbic.com and stores nationwide

 

  • HALLS KIDS Pops (prices varies) Local retailer

 

 

  • Flipp App (free) App Store, Google Play

 

  • Our Pact Appp (free-$4.99) App Store, Google Play

 

For more on Michelle Phillips, visit her website, http://www.michellephillips.com, and be sure to follow her on social media @TVBeautyCoach.

