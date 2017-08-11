6 men arrested in Sarasota prostitution sting

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Six men were arrested Thursday, accused of trying to pay for sex.
The arrests were part of an undercover operation targeting prostitution along North Tamiami Trail in Sarasota, police said.
The men, ages 40 to 72, were charged with solicitation of prostitution.
Thomas G. Lockette, 72
Apollo Beach
Charge: Solicitation for Prostitution
Randall L. Maxey, 40
Sarasota
Charge: Solicitation for Prostitution
Willie J. Turner, 61
Sarasota
Charge: Resisting without violence (Turner was the driver of a vehicle)
Robert V. Librandi, 51
Venice
Charges: Solicitation for Prostitution & Violation of Probation, DUI 3rd Conviction
Andres A. Garcia, 41
Bradenton
Charge: Solicitation for Prostitution
Paul N. Hurley, 56
Utica, New York
Charge: Solicitation for Prostitution
