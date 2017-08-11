6 men arrested in Sarasota prostitution sting

By Published:

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Six men were arrested Thursday, accused of trying to pay for sex.

The arrests were part of an undercover operation targeting prostitution along North Tamiami Trail in Sarasota, police said.

The men, ages 40 to 72, were charged with solicitation of prostitution.

Thomas G. Lockette, 72
Apollo Beach
Charge: Solicitation for Prostitution

Randall L. Maxey, 40
Sarasota
Charge: Solicitation for Prostitution

Willie J. Turner, 61
Sarasota
Charge:   Resisting without violence (Turner was the driver of a vehicle)

Robert V. Librandi, 51
Venice
Charges: Solicitation for Prostitution & Violation of Probation, DUI 3rd Conviction

Andres A. Garcia, 41
Bradenton
Charge: Solicitation for Prostitution

Paul N. Hurley, 56
Utica, New York
Charge: Solicitation for Prostitution

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s