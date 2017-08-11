6 men arrested in Sarasota prostitution sting

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Six men were arrested Thursday, accused of trying to pay for sex.

The arrests were part of an undercover operation targeting prostitution along North Tamiami Trail in Sarasota, police said.

The men, ages 40 to 72, were charged with solicitation of prostitution.

Thomas G. Lockette, 72

Apollo Beach

Charge: Solicitation for Prostitution

Randall L. Maxey, 40

Sarasota

Charge: Solicitation for Prostitution

Willie J. Turner, 61

Sarasota

Charge: Resisting without violence (Turner was the driver of a vehicle)

Robert V. Librandi, 51

Venice

Charges: Solicitation for Prostitution & Violation of Probation, DUI 3rd Conviction

Andres A. Garcia, 41

Bradenton

Charge: Solicitation for Prostitution

Paul N. Hurley, 56

Utica, New York

Charge: Solicitation for Prostitution

