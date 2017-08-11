2 arrested after Pinellas deputy injured in fraud investigation

By Published:
Suzanne Hyland, 30, and Albert D Lowe, 37

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Two people were arrested after ramming a patrol cruiser and injuring a deputy during a fraud investigation in unincorporated Clearwater Friday morning.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the McDonald’s restaurant at 3470 Ulmerton road for the report of a woman passing a counterfeit $10 bill.

McDonald’s employees told deputies the woman passed the bill and left with a man in a vehicle to a Rally’s gas station.

Deputies arrived at Rally’s and found Suzanne Hyland, 30, and Albert D Lowe, 37, putting air in their tires.

Hyland matched the description of the fraud suspect.

As deputies were investigating, Lowe and Hyland got into their car and tried to flee the scene.

Deputies said Lowe put the car in reverse and almost struck a nearby deputy.

Lowe continued driving backward and crashed into the driver door of a patrol cruiser, where Deputy Jeffry Nelson was seated.

The crash pinned Nelson’s leg between the cruiser door and the door frame.

Lowe tried speeding away, but another deputy disabled the vehicle.

Lowe remained uncooperative and continued to resist arrest.

Deputies used a taser on him and he was taken into custody.

He admitted he tried to flee because his girlfriend has warrants for her arrest.

Nelson was taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

Lowe was charged with fleeding and eluding, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, possession of counterfeit bills, possession of an instrument for forging bills, and VOP-fraud involving rental property.

Hyland was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer without violence, possessing counterfeit bills, possession of instrument for forging bills, uttering a forged bill, a warrant arrest.

Both were taken to the Pinellas County Jail without incident.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s