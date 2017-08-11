2 arrested after Pinellas deputy injured in fraud investigation

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Two people were arrested after ramming a patrol cruiser and injuring a deputy during a fraud investigation in unincorporated Clearwater Friday morning.
According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the McDonald’s restaurant at 3470 Ulmerton road for the report of a woman passing a counterfeit $10 bill.
McDonald’s employees told deputies the woman passed the bill and left with a man in a vehicle to a Rally’s gas station.
Deputies arrived at Rally’s and found Suzanne Hyland, 30, and Albert D Lowe, 37, putting air in their tires.
Hyland matched the description of the fraud suspect.
As deputies were investigating, Lowe and Hyland got into their car and tried to flee the scene.
Deputies said Lowe put the car in reverse and almost struck a nearby deputy.
Lowe continued driving backward and crashed into the driver door of a patrol cruiser, where Deputy Jeffry Nelson was seated.
The crash pinned Nelson’s leg between the cruiser door and the door frame.
Lowe tried speeding away, but another deputy disabled the vehicle.
Lowe remained uncooperative and continued to resist arrest.
Deputies used a taser on him and he was taken into custody.
He admitted he tried to flee because his girlfriend has warrants for her arrest.
Nelson was taken to a hospital for minor injuries.
Lowe was charged with fleeding and eluding, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, possession of counterfeit bills, possession of an instrument for forging bills, and VOP-fraud involving rental property.
Hyland was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer without violence, possessing counterfeit bills, possession of instrument for forging bills, uttering a forged bill, a warrant arrest.
Both were taken to the Pinellas County Jail without incident.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Cops: DUI suspect tried to hide evidence in underwear after fiery crash that killed child, 2 adults
- Up to 160 Applebee’s, IHOP restaurants to close
- Fake Polk Co. sheriff’s letter to employer riddled with bad grammar, misspellings
- Largo family questions safety of treasure hunt, seeks answers
- Restaurant Ratings Most Violations: July 31 to August 5
- 5-year-old St. Pete boy critical after being abused for months, police say
when news happens
instantly available to you with the WFLA News App.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.