2 arrested after Pinellas deputy injured in fraud investigation

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Two people were arrested after ramming a patrol cruiser and injuring a deputy during a fraud investigation in unincorporated Clearwater Friday morning.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the McDonald’s restaurant at 3470 Ulmerton road for the report of a woman passing a counterfeit $10 bill.

McDonald’s employees told deputies the woman passed the bill and left with a man in a vehicle to a Rally’s gas station.

Deputies arrived at Rally’s and found Suzanne Hyland, 30, and Albert D Lowe, 37, putting air in their tires.

Hyland matched the description of the fraud suspect.

As deputies were investigating, Lowe and Hyland got into their car and tried to flee the scene.

Deputies said Lowe put the car in reverse and almost struck a nearby deputy.

Lowe continued driving backward and crashed into the driver door of a patrol cruiser, where Deputy Jeffry Nelson was seated.

The crash pinned Nelson’s leg between the cruiser door and the door frame.

Lowe tried speeding away, but another deputy disabled the vehicle.

Lowe remained uncooperative and continued to resist arrest.

Deputies used a taser on him and he was taken into custody.

He admitted he tried to flee because his girlfriend has warrants for her arrest.

Nelson was taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

Lowe was charged with fleeding and eluding, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, possession of counterfeit bills, possession of an instrument for forging bills, and VOP-fraud involving rental property.

Hyland was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer without violence, possessing counterfeit bills, possession of instrument for forging bills, uttering a forged bill, a warrant arrest.

Both were taken to the Pinellas County Jail without incident.

