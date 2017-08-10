Woman in critical condition after early-morning apartment fire in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – A woman is in critical condition and a cat is dead after an apartment caught fire in St. Petersburg early Thursday morning.

St. Petersburg Fire Rescue said the blaze broke out at a residence at 2000 Gandy Blvd. N. around 1:30 a.m.

When firefighters came to the scene, they had to force entry into the apartment. They found a small fire burning in the living room and a woman unconscious in a bedroom.

The woman was removed from the home and trauma alerted to Tampa General Hospital, where she remains in critical condition, according to officials.

Investigators have yet to determine the cause of the fire.

Fire leaves woman in critical condition

