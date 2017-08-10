VIDEO: Babysitters arrested for putting crying baby in fridge, posting video to Snapchat

DANVERS, Mass. (WFLA) – Two underage girls were arrested in Massachusetts this week after video surfaced of them putting a crying baby in a refrigerator while they were babysitting.

Video posted to Snapchat shows the girls laughing as one of them places the crying baby in the refrigerator before she closes the door completely and says “bye.”

The baby remains in the fridge for a few seconds until one of the teens opens the door and removes the screaming infant.

The child was unharmed, according to police.

The infant’s mother told local affiliate WCVB she had asked her niece and her niece’s friend to watch the 7-month-old for a few minutes while she took a shower.

“I was horrified. I was in shock. I’m traumatized from that. I don’t want anyone near my child anymore,” the child’s mother, who was identified as Bonnie.

“Kids do stupid things. She didn’t – I know she wouldn’t hurt my daughter and that wasn’t her intentions. I think it was all foolishness, stupidity,” Bonnie continued. “I’m more happy that my child is alive and well.”

Both girls were charged with child endangerment, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

“You live, you learn and this is a lesson my niece will learn to be careful who you leave your children with. you can’t trust anyone, not even your own family,” said Bonnie.

