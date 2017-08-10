Tampa crews demolish ‘eyesore’ mobile home park plagued with legal battles

TAMPA, Fla. – (WFLA) – People living at the edge of Seminole Heights in Tampa are celebrating a victory in court now that a nearby mobile home park is being demolished.

A magistrate judge granted permission Wednesday for code enforcement to tear down GreenPark Residences in Tampa.

In less than 24 hours, on Thursday afternoon, a contractor arrived at 5004 N. 19th St. and started the demolition process.

The residents living next to the mobile home park testified in court in hopes of seeing the area cleaned up.

Many of them say the property of 18 mobile homes has become an eyesore over the past three decades.

The area is overgrown with trees and plants. Windows are boarded and trash is scattered around several trailers.

A News Channel 8 crew saw a cactus growing out of the roofs of several homes and spotted a syringe near one of the units.

Crews are expected to find several animals including snakes, raccoons, and possums. An animal trapper is on site to catch as many animals as possible.

Officials say the property hasn’t been cared for since the last tenant moved out five years ago.

Since then, code enforcement officials say the city has been locked in legal battles with property owner Ross Scopelliti.

Officials say Scopelliti has filed several appeals against the city and some have gone as high as the United States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit.

News Channel 8 went to Scopelliti’s south Tampa home where older exotic cars were parked in the yard but no one came to the door.

We also left a message with his attorney.

Officials say the demolition process is expected to take two days. The city will maintain the land but doesn’t have ownership of it yet.

Officials say a park is a possible option in the future.

