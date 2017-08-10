South Florida Museum to honor Snooty the manatee with memorial

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – A memorial will be held at the South Florida Museum in Bradenton to honor the life of the city’s most famous resident, Snooty the manatee, who died last month, just one day after his 69th birthday party.

“The Snooty Memorial Open House will pay tribute to Snooty’s legacy, while we celebrate his remarkable life and all that he has brought to the Museum and the world throughout his record-breaking 69 years,” said Brynne Anne Besio, Museum CEO.

From noon to 5 pm on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, the museum will open its doors to those who loved Snooty the most for a special day of remembrance.

The daylong celebration will include a visual tribute to the famous manatee, which will be shown in the Museum’s Bishop Planetarium. Visitors are also invited to help create memorial projects in honor of Snooty and to learn more about his legacy at the Parker Manatee Aquarium.

The beloved manatee died in a tragic accident on July 23, and investigators are still looking at the circumstances surrounding his death.

“Snooty was found in an underwater area only used to access plumbing for the exhibit. Early indications are that a panel that is kept bolted shut had somehow been dislodged and that Snooty was able to swim in. The other three manatees undergoing rehabilitation in Snooty’s habitat — Randall, Baca and Gale — are all fine,” museum officials said in a statement announcing his passing.

News of his death rocked the Tampa Bay area and thousands of people took to social media and the museum’s website to share memories of the loveable creature.

The museum wants fans to continue sharing memories of Snooty on their online memorial at http://www.SouthFloridaMuseum.org/Remembering-Snooty.

The museum says pictures on the online memorial will be among the images used in the Planetarium tribute.

