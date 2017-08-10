South Florida Museum to honor Snooty the manatee with memorial

By Published:
Snooty is turning 67. Come say happy birthday to him!

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – A memorial will be held at the South Florida Museum in Bradenton to honor the life of the city’s most famous resident, Snooty the manatee, who died last month, just one day after his 69th birthday party.

“The Snooty Memorial Open House will pay tribute to Snooty’s legacy, while we celebrate his remarkable life and all that he has brought to the Museum and the world throughout his record-breaking 69 years,” said Brynne Anne Besio, Museum CEO.

From noon to 5 pm on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, the museum will open its doors to those who loved Snooty the most for a special day of remembrance.

The daylong celebration will include a visual tribute to the famous manatee, which will be shown in the Museum’s Bishop Planetarium. Visitors are also invited to help create memorial projects in honor of Snooty and to learn more about his legacy at the Parker Manatee Aquarium.

The beloved manatee died in a tragic accident on July 23, and investigators are still looking at the circumstances surrounding his death.

“Snooty was found in an underwater area only used to access plumbing for the exhibit. Early indications are that a panel that is kept bolted shut had somehow been dislodged and that Snooty was able to swim in. The other three manatees undergoing rehabilitation in Snooty’s habitat — Randall, Baca and Gale — are all fine,” museum officials said in a statement announcing his passing.

News of his death rocked the Tampa Bay area and thousands of people took to social media and the museum’s website to share memories of the loveable creature.

The museum wants fans to continue sharing memories of Snooty on their online memorial at http://www.SouthFloridaMuseum.org/Remembering-Snooty.

The museum says pictures on the online memorial will be among the images used in the Planetarium tribute.

Snooty the manatee through the years

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s