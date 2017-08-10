Publix Aprons Back to the Table Tiki Chicken Skewers with Pineapple Rice

Tiki Chicken Skewers with Pineapple Rice

Total Time – 30 minutes (Makes 4 servings)

APRONS ADVICE

Complete your meal with steamed vegetables, fresh salad blend, dinner rolls, and fruit parfaits for dessert.

This meal is versatile and easy to prepare. It’s great for on-the-go families with busy schedules.

MEAL SHOPPING LIST

Produce

1 medium red bell pepper

1/4 cup green onions

Deli

1 lb chilled chicken tenders (about 3)

Dry Grocery

1/4 cup reduced-sodium teriyaki sauce

1 (20-oz) can pineapple chunks in juice

From Your Pantry

12 (6-inch) bamboo skewers

1 cup white rice

COOKING SEQUENCE

Prepare recipe through step 2 (15 minutes)

Prepare sides (if desired) and complete chicken and rice; serve (15 minutes)

Ingredients:

1 (20-oz) can pineapple chunks in juice, drained

1 medium red bell pepper

1 lb Deli chilled chicken tenders (about 3)

1 cup white rice

12 (6-inch) bamboo skewers

1/4 cup reduced-sodium teriyaki sauce, divided

1/4 cup green onions, thinly sliced and divided

Steps:

1. Preheat grill. Drain pineapple (reserving 1 cup pineapple chunks and 1 cup juice); cut pepper and chicken into bite-size pieces. Cook rice following package instructions (using 1 cup pineapple juice in place of 1 cup water).

2. Thread chicken, reserved pineapple chunks, and peppers on skewers, alternating items. Brush skewers with half of the sauce then place on grill; grill 4–6 minutes, turning often or until grill-marked, and chicken is 165°F. Brush with remaining half of sauce in last minute of cook time.

3. Slice onions; stir 2 tablespoons into rice. Serve skewers over rice; sprinkle with remaining green onions. Note: Skewer remaining pineapple and grill 1 minute on each side for a snack or stir into rice with onions.

CALORIES (per 1/4 recipe) 560kcal; FAT 12g; SAT FAT 2.5g; TRANS FAT 0g; CHOL 85mg; SODIUM 880mg; CARB 79g; FIBER 3g;

SUGARS 24g; PROTEIN 34g; VIT A 25%; VIT C 150%; CALC 6%; IRON 15%