Publix Aprons Back to the Table Tiki Chicken Skewers with Pineapple Rice

Tiki Chicken Skewers with Pineapple Rice
Total Time – 30 minutes (Makes 4 servings)
APRONS ADVICE
Complete your meal with steamed vegetables, fresh salad blend, dinner rolls, and fruit parfaits for dessert.
This meal is versatile and easy to prepare. It’s great for on-the-go families with busy schedules.
MEAL SHOPPING LIST
Produce
1 medium red bell pepper
1/4 cup green onions
Deli
1 lb chilled chicken tenders (about 3)
Dry Grocery
1/4 cup reduced-sodium teriyaki sauce
1 (20-oz) can pineapple chunks in juice
From Your Pantry
12 (6-inch) bamboo skewers
1 cup white rice
COOKING SEQUENCE
Prepare recipe through step 2 (15 minutes)
Prepare sides (if desired) and complete chicken and rice; serve (15 minutes)
Recipe: Tiki Chicken Skewers with Pineapple Rice
Total Time – 30 minutes (Makes 4 servings)
Ingredients:
1 (20-oz) can pineapple chunks in juice, drained
1 medium red bell pepper
1 lb Deli chilled chicken tenders (about 3)
1 cup white rice
12 (6-inch) bamboo skewers
1/4 cup reduced-sodium teriyaki sauce, divided
1/4 cup green onions, thinly sliced and divided
Steps:
1. Preheat grill. Drain pineapple (reserving 1 cup pineapple chunks and 1 cup juice); cut pepper and chicken into bite-size pieces. Cook rice following package instructions (using 1 cup pineapple juice in place of 1 cup water).
2. Thread chicken, reserved pineapple chunks, and peppers on skewers, alternating items. Brush skewers with half of the sauce then place on grill; grill 4–6 minutes, turning often or until grill-marked, and chicken is 165°F. Brush with remaining half of sauce in last minute of cook time.
3. Slice onions; stir 2 tablespoons into rice. Serve skewers over rice; sprinkle with remaining green onions. Note: Skewer remaining pineapple and grill 1 minute on each side for a snack or stir into rice with onions.
CALORIES (per 1/4 recipe) 560kcal; FAT 12g; SAT FAT 2.5g; TRANS FAT 0g; CHOL 85mg; SODIUM 880mg; CARB 79g; FIBER 3g;
SUGARS 24g; PROTEIN 34g; VIT A 25%; VIT C 150%; CALC 6%; IRON 15%