PHOTOS: Tampa Bay area kids go back to school today

By Published: Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Back to school is in full swing this morning!

Tons of parents and kids around the Tampa Bay area are excited, but maybe for different reasons.

We’ve been collecting your back to school photos on our Facebook page and they are the cutest things.

All morning these photos have been rolling in, you can see them below.

Back to School Photos

Some moms are celebrating their upcoming quiet time, siblings are parting ways, and others are just trying to get the picture over with to go see their friends.

Now we have lots of resources for those of you who want a little more information for back to school today.

  1. School bus rules
  2. School anxiety
  3. Reminders for safe driving while school buses are running

We would love to see your kids this morning, so come to our Facebook page and share their back to school photos with us.

WHAT’S TRENDING ONLINE NOW –

>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s