PHOTOS: Tampa Bay area kids go back to school today

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Back to school is in full swing this morning!
Tons of parents and kids around the Tampa Bay area are excited, but maybe for different reasons.
We’ve been collecting your back to school photos on our Facebook page and they are the cutest things.
All morning these photos have been rolling in, you can see them below.
Back to School Photos
Back to School Photos x
Latest Galleries
-
Fire leaves woman in critical condition
-
Premature Maryland baby goes home from hospital
-
Premature Maryland baby goes home from hospital
-
5 dogs killed in Valrico house fire
-
Family close to sinkhole worried home has not been condemned
-
Family close to sinkhole worried home has not been condemned
-
Family close to sink hole worried home has not been condemned
-
Good Samaritans stabbed in Seminole
-
Good Samaritans stabbed in Seminole
-
Good Samaritans stabbed in Seminole
Some moms are celebrating their upcoming quiet time, siblings are parting ways, and others are just trying to get the picture over with to go see their friends.
Now we have lots of resources for those of you who want a little more information for back to school today.
We would love to see your kids this morning, so come to our Facebook page and share their back to school photos with us.
WHAT’S TRENDING ONLINE NOW –
- Krispy Kreme creates new chocolate glazed doughnut for solar eclipse
- VIDEO: Pink dolphin named ‘Pinky’ spotted playing in ship channel
- Severe turbulence on American Airlines flight sends 10 to hospital
- Heavy rains bringing snakes to Florida neighborhoods
- Freebie August: Shredding, Starbucks and bagels for your dog
>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD
the latest trending news straight from social media.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.