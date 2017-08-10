Parents upset over Lakeland school VIP lunch-line pass

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Parents in Lakeland are upset over a PTSA sponsorship form they received to start the school year.

The form asked for sponsors for certain dollar amounts, with the money going to help the school.

Parents were concerned about the $100 sponsorship amount, which offers people who pay that amount, their last name or business logo on their website, as well as PTSA events, AND front of the lunch line pass.

A parent shared the form on a Facebook post, which has since garnered hundreds of comments from upset parents. One commentor said the lunch-line pass will make disadvantaged students feel like second-class citizens.

One parent told News Channel 8 it would create a food hierarchy.

Since the form was sent home, PTSA president Jil Bevis responded saying that it was sent home due to a clerical error.

“The Lawton Chiles Middle academy PTSA is a group of volunteers including Parents, Teachers, Sturdents and Adminstrators. We strive to look for new and innovative fundraising ideas to enhance the school experience for our students. We offer a variety of fundraising options for our students andfamilies to choose from each year. This Family and Business Sponsorhip profram was expolred, but we decided to not implement. Due to a clerical error, the form was inadvertently included in the Orientation packerts. Our families have been notified this program is not being offered. The intent of our PTSA is to always do the beest for our studdents and families.” – Jil Beis, LCMA PTSA President 2017-2018

