New details emerge after arrest in Longboat Key double homicide

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. (WFLA) – Longboat Key police say 29-year-old Darryl Hanna Jr. was a dangerous, disgruntled employee.

Around 2:30 a.m. on August 4, Hanna walked into the Zota Beach Resort and shot and killed 59-year-old night manager Timothy Hurley and 51-year-old evening security guard Kevin Carter.

He then took off with $900 in cash. The victims weren’t found until 3:20 a.m. when a guest walked into the lobby.

A tipster recognized Hanna as a former security guard at the hotel. Both Hanna and Carter worked for Victory Security. Thanks to that key information, Hanna was arrested in Bradenton and charged with armed robbery and second degree murder.

According to a police report, Hanna frequently complained about his pay and lack of hours. The tipster worked with Hanna during the night shift at the hotel.

According to the police report, “Darryl Hanna complained…about not making enough money through the security firm, because he did not get 40 hours a week. He would complain to his supervisor, but did not get additional hours. Darryl Hanna also complained about his finances.”

Police say he was intimately familiar with the hotel’s cash drawers and safe.

“He was clearly familiar with the layout of the building and the entrances and likely caused him to get in there without being noticed,” said Police Chief Pete Cumming.

The owner of Victory Security, Ron Filbert, told investigators that Hanna was a substitute guard, but dependable and could be called to fill in with little notice.

Filbert said he called Darryl Hanna at 3 p.m. that Friday afternoon for a job, but Hanna said he couldn’t work anymore because he took another job as a cook at a local nursing home.

The report says “Filbert stated that after the media release of the incident at the hotel, Darryl Hanna was the only one of his employees who did not call in to ask about the shooting at Zota Resort and to ascertain which employee was killed. Filbert stated when he told Darryl Hanna that a fellow employee was killed, Hanna’s response was ‘how many times did they get shot?’”

Tom Swigart is the husband of slain security guard Kevin Carter.

“[Darryl] was a waste of space. Kevin knew him, Kevin had met him, didn’t have a big opinion of him. He had a bad work attitude, bad work ethic,” Swigart said.

Hanna previously worked as an evening security guard in Sarasota, but was arrested in December after stealing a gift card off someone’s desk.

He also has prior drug charges. He’s now being held at the Manatee County jail on no bond.

“Our residents are not accustomed to this kind of violence and they won’t become accustomed to it. This was an isolated incident and it was an ugly, horrible incident and the quick resolution to that I think assures our people that this is, in fact, a safe community and it will stay that way,” said Chief Cumming.

Sadly, two area families have lost their loved ones.

“Nine hundred dollars for two lives, somehow it doesn’t balance to me,” said Swigart.

Swigart had been with Carter for 24 years. He said Carter loved his job as a security guard.

“A sweeter man you couldn’t find. He was a 6’5” marshmallow, he was such a teddy bear,” said Swigart.

He said Carter loved to ride his bike, ride kayaks and make jewelry.

“He wouldn’t hurt a fly. He was fun, he wanted to have fun,” Swigart recalled.

Sadly his daughter and five grandchildren are struggling to cope.

“How do you explain to a six-year-old that her pa-paw will never show up again?” said Swigart.

Relatives remember Timothy Hurley as a dedicated family man.

“He loved his job, but its far more beyond that…he’s my uncle, but he raised me as his own and he has a heart of gold and all I can say is that we don’t know much and we miss him greatly and are at a great loss,” said his niece Kristine Geer.

Geer is happy Hanna was caught.

“I’m relieved it can’t happen to someone else or their family, because I wouldn’t wish this on anyone. We’re thankful to the police department for doing this so quickly, and it still doesn’t bring him back,” said Geer.

Victory Security released a statement.

“We will continue to cooperate with local law enforcement agencies during their investigation. We are not aware of anything specifically related to this investigation other than any information released to the media at this point,” it said.

Police said security guard Kevin Carter was not armed during the incident.

“I hold no grudge against Victory, because no matter how you background somebody, it doesn’t change what’s in their heart and their mind,” said Swigart.

The Zota Beach Resort also released a statement.

“Zota Beach Resort is extremely relieved that a suspect has been quickly captured due to the diligent efforts of Longboat Key Police and the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. Our thoughts and prayers continue to remain with the victims’ families during this most difficult time. Zota remains committed to supporting law enforcement in their ongoing investigation to ensure a successful prosecution of the person responsible for these crimes.”

Swigart is happy that Hanna will pay for this crime.

“I am so glad he’s caught. Last night was the first night I slept more than 20 minutes at a time. Even if he goes to prison for the next 150 years, it’s not gonna bring back our loved ones, they’re still gone and [Hanna’s] still here,” said Swigart.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES