Must-Haves for On the Go Families

Fruit Shoot

FruitShoot.com

PowerBar

$2.39 at powerbar.com

Epionce Daily Shield Lotion SPF 50

$38 at Epionce.com

EVERPRObeauty Gray Away

$9.99 at Walgreens

John Frieda Frizz Ease Extra Strength Hair Serum

$9.99 at stores nationwide

Pair Up with JCPenney

JCPenneyPairUp.com

For beauty and lifestyle tips, and monthly giveaways go to CandaceCorey.com

ABOUT CANDACE COREY:

Candace Corey is a celebrity makeup artist and a beauty & lifestyle expert. Visit her website at candacecorey.com for beauty tips, lifestyle tricks and monthly giveaways. (The tips were sponsored by the brands mentioned)