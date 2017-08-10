Man creates giant maze for cats out of cardboard boxes

(WTNH) – One man went above and beyond to make sure his cats properly celebrated International Cat Day on Tuesday.
He used 50 cardboard boxes to create an amazing maze, sure to keep his two adorable cats entertained for hours.
The man posted a video of himself creating the maze on his Youtube page, Cole and Marmalade, named for his two cats respectively. In the video he shows himself setting up the boxes in his living room, each with holes cut out so the cats could either walk through or jump from box to box.
You can watch the cats having the time of their nine lives taking on the maze in the video above.
Just as the caption says, it was “the purrfect way to celebrate International Cat Day!“
