Man arrested for arson after lighting own scooter on fire in St. Pete Beach

By Published:
(Source: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office)

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man for arson after he lit his own scooter on fire, causing damage to two vehicles parked nearby.

According to deputies, they responded to 8630 Blind Pass Road for a vehicle fire.

When they arrived, deputies conducted traffic control while fire fighters extinguished the fire burning a 2016 Taizhou scooter.

While on scene, deputies were approached by the owner of the scooter, Chance Richie, 35, who appeared intoxicated.

Richie told deputies he crashed the scooter, got angry at it and lit it on fire.

There was minor damage caused to cars parked on either side of the scooter.

Richie was arrested for two counts of arson and violation of probation – possession of cocaine.

He was taken to the Pinellas County Jail.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s