Man arrested for arson after lighting own scooter on fire in St. Pete Beach

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man for arson after he lit his own scooter on fire, causing damage to two vehicles parked nearby.

According to deputies, they responded to 8630 Blind Pass Road for a vehicle fire.

When they arrived, deputies conducted traffic control while fire fighters extinguished the fire burning a 2016 Taizhou scooter.

While on scene, deputies were approached by the owner of the scooter, Chance Richie, 35, who appeared intoxicated.

Richie told deputies he crashed the scooter, got angry at it and lit it on fire.

There was minor damage caused to cars parked on either side of the scooter.

Richie was arrested for two counts of arson and violation of probation – possession of cocaine.

He was taken to the Pinellas County Jail.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES