Hundreds of Ford Explorers pulled from police departments after carbon monoxide reports

(WFLA) – Federal regulators are looking into possible carbon monoxide leaks in Ford Explorers, which have been modified by police departments.
Across the nation, not only have hundreds of these toxic cruisers been removed from fleets, but some law enforcement officers have passed out inside their interceptors.
Auburn, Massachusetts police took all of its Ford Interceptors off the road after a close call with carbon monoxide.
In California, an officer blacked out behind the wheel of his cruiser, barely missing another driver, then hitting a tree.
All of this is why departments like Tampa police are keeping a close eye on their fleets and communicating with their officers.
“We let them know what the problem was and if they had any complaints to let us know. At this point, we have not heard any complaints,” said Steve Hegarty, Tampa police public information officer.
News Channel 8’s Jenn Holloway has more information in the video above.
