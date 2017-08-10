Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing, endangered man

By Published:

THONOTOSASSA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing endangered adult Thursday evening.

Dennis Truluck went to sleep after watching TV with his wife around 2 a.m.

At noon, his wife woke up and could not find him or their 2006 pickup truck.

Truluck has been diagnosed with Alzheimers and has no cell phone.

His current whereabouts are unknown. It is possible he may be going to Ocala.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 247-8200.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s