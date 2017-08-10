Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing, endangered man

THONOTOSASSA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing endangered adult Thursday evening.

Dennis Truluck went to sleep after watching TV with his wife around 2 a.m.

At noon, his wife woke up and could not find him or their 2006 pickup truck.

Truluck has been diagnosed with Alzheimers and has no cell phone.

His current whereabouts are unknown. It is possible he may be going to Ocala.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 247-8200.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES