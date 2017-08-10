Highway hangover: Full tractor-trailer of beer spills on Alabama highway

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WFLA/NBC) – A truck spilled an entire load of beer all over an Alabama road on Thursday.

Officials said the tractor-trailer was carrying Anheuser-Busch products when it overturned on the highway.

Dozens of kegs, bottles and cans spilled as the tractor-trailer was ripped in half.

The highway was shut down as crews cleared the scene.

The driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

