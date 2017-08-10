Health advisories lifted for 3 Hillsborough beaches

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County has lifted health advisories for Ben T. Davis, Picnic Island and Simmons Park.

The health advisory was issued on August 2 when high levels of fecal bacteria were found in the water.

A sampling of the waters had detected high levels of enterococci bacteria, which may cause human disease, infections or rashes. The presence of this bacteria is an indication of fecal pollution caused by pets and wildlife, human sewage or storm water runoff.

Beachgoers were warned not to bathe in the area.

The waters were tested on August 7 and a re-sampling indicated both beaches were safe.

