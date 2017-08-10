Florida firefighter recruit fired, 3 resign in noose investigation

Unrelated photo. (Wikimedia Commons)

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (AP) – One firefighter recruit in Florida has been fired and three others resigned following an investigation into a noose found hanging over a black recruit’s seat at a Florida fire training center.

Pompano Beach Fire Chief John Jurgle tells the SunSentinel the noose was found on June 7, the recruits’ final day of training.

The investigation wrapped up Wednesday. The day of the incident, Jurgle says victim Vilbert Green left the room to do a cleanup task.

When he returned he found the noose dangling over his chair. Green later told another firefighter what happened, and eventually Jurgle found out. City officials say Matthew Reilly was fired and recruits Kerop Berberian, Geandy Perez and Austin Sovay resigned. Jurgle says the men told him it was meant as a “joke.”

