Firefighters rescue injured worker who fell into barge at Port Tampa Bay

By Published:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Using a basket and a crane, firefighters in Tampa rescued an injured worker who was trapped in a barge’s cargo hold.

Tampa Fire Rescue responded to a 911 call referencing an injured worker at Port Tampa Bay.

When firefighters arrived, they realized the 18-year-old worker was injured after falling through an opening.

Firefighters used ropes and rigging equipment to lower paramedics 50 feet down into the cargo area.  

Once the patient was treated, crews used a crane and a pulley rigging system to lower a Stokes basket down and they were able to safely pull him out of the space.

The man, who has not been identified, was transported to Tampa General Hospital to treat non-life-threatening injuries.

Tampa firefighters rescue injured worker

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s