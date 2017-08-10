Firefighters rescue injured worker who fell into barge at Port Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Using a basket and a crane, firefighters in Tampa rescued an injured worker who was trapped in a barge’s cargo hold.
Tampa Fire Rescue responded to a 911 call referencing an injured worker at Port Tampa Bay.
When firefighters arrived, they realized the 18-year-old worker was injured after falling through an opening.
Firefighters used ropes and rigging equipment to lower paramedics 50 feet down into the cargo area.
Once the patient was treated, crews used a crane and a pulley rigging system to lower a Stokes basket down and they were able to safely pull him out of the space.
The man, who has not been identified, was transported to Tampa General Hospital to treat non-life-threatening injuries.
