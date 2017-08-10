4 seriously injured in Sarasota County crash

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Emergency crews were on scene of a crash in Sarasota County Thursday afternoon.

The crash occurred at McIntosh Road and Sarasota Square Boulevard.

Sarasota County Government called the crash a “mass causality incident.”

There are four victims. Three people were trapped in a vehicle.

One patient was flown and the others were taken by ambulance to a hospital.

McIntosh Road is shut down south of Sarasota Square Boulevard.

Motorists should avoid the area.

