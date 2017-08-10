Drive Safe: School begins today for many students in the Tampa Bay area

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – Summer break is over for many Tampa Bay area students who head back to school this morning.

The new school year begins Thursday for students in Hillsborough, Pinellas, Polk, Manatee, Citrus, Hardee, Highlands and DeSoto counties.

This means drivers need to make sure they’re following the rules of the road when they’re driving in a school zone or near school buses.  If you need a refresher, WFLA News Channel 8 transportation reporter Leslee Lacey explains what drivers need to know. 

Leslee also has important information that you and your child need to know about regarding rules that students must abide by while on the bus. 

The school year begins on Monday, August 14 for students in Pasco, Sarasota and Manatee counties.

