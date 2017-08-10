Dickerson’s homer lifts Rays to 4-1 win over Indians

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – Corey Dickerson’s three-run homer in the eighth inning carried the Tampa Bay Rays to a 4-1 win over the Cleveland Indians on Thursday night.
Dickerson’s two-out blast off Nick Goody (1-2), his 22nd, came after Adeiny Hechavarria singled and Jesus Sucre was hit by a pitch.
Tommy Hunter (2-2) worked 1 2/3 scoreless innings in relief of Blake Snell to get the win. Alex Colome pitched the ninth for his 34th save in 39 opportunities.
Francisco Lindor opened the game with a double and scored on Jose Ramirez’s single. It was the only run for the AL Central-leading Indians off Snell, who gave up four hits and two walks in 6 1/3 innings. Snell (0-6, 4.69 ERA) made his 15th start, the most of any winless pitcher in the majors this season.
Logan Morrison drove in Tampa Bay’s first run with a single in the fifth.
