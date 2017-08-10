Arrest made after child found dead in Orlando day care van

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — Orlando police have made an arrest after a young child was found dead in a van outside of a daycare earlier this week.
Orlando police Chief John Mina said Myles Hill was supposed to have been dropped off Tuesday morning at another day care center but instead he was taken to the location where his body was later found. The driver admitted to “not doing a head count.”
Deborah St. Charles, 51, was arrested in the case on Thursday.
