‘Airline angel’ returns cancer medication to stage 4 patient

(WPXI) – For Stacy Hurt of Bridgeville, Pennsylvania, losing her luggage felt like a matter of life and death.

Hurt is battling Stage 4 colon cancer.

She was able to catch an earlier-than-planned flight back to Pittsburgh from Nashville last month, ahead of another round of chemo the next day.

Her bag was stowed on her original, later flight, which ended up being cancelled.

“When my luggage didn’t come in when it was supposed to, I called Southwest at Pittsburgh International Airport,” she says.

A woman named Sarah picked up the phone.

“I told her how important it was for me to have my luggage because of my items for chemotherapy,” Hurt says.

