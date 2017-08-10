8 On Your Side gets results for couple sickened by Publix sushi

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Last month, we told you about a couple who claimed they got such bad food poisoning from Publix sushi they ended up in the hospital.

They couldn’t afford the thousands in medical expenses and when they tried to reach out to Publix, they got nowhere.

Just one day after our first story with the couple aired, a representative from Publix called them and requested their medical bills.

Now, they’re sending the couple a check.

Three months ago the Tampa couple bought sushi from the Publix just off Bruce B Downs Boulevard.

Last month, David Crosby said he and his wife got so sick from it, they ended up in the hospital.

“It was pretty brutal. Just the pain of throwing up so much. It got so bad I couldn’t stand up straight,” Crosby said.

The couple spent more than six hours in the emergency room. Doctors confirmed the couple had food poisoning. Their hospital visit cost thousands of dollars.

“My wife and I work full time. We are also college students with a baby at home, so we don’t make enough to cover those expenses,” he said.

The Crosby’s contacted Publix first, but were told to contact the sushi supplier. When they didn’t get anywhere with that, we took their concerns to Publix corporate.

“My wife and I were ecstatic. My wife almost started crying, she was so happy. It’s just been a roller coaster the past few months and a day after we go to you guys, it’s pretty much taken care of,” Crosby said.

The couple is thrilled with how Publix ended up handling this.

“We will be receiving a check that covers all of our expenses in full, on top of that, a couple hundred dollars that hopefully we can set aside in case we have another emergency.”

“Food safety is our highest priority. We have the same high expectations of our suppliers, and we’re thankful this incident is being resolved,” said Brian West, Publix spokesman.

“I don’t think we could of done this without 8 On Your Side,” said Crosby.

